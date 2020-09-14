‘There’s corona and there’s duty. MPs chose the path to duty’: PM Modi wishes for a productive monsoon session of Parliament
PM Modi arrived in the Parliament for Monsoon Session and addressed the mediapersons gathered at the Parliament and hoped that the session will be productive.india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:52 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi arrived in the Parliament for monsoon session which begins on Monday. He spoke to mediapersons present at the Parliament and hoped the session which is taking place amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be a fruitful and productive one.
