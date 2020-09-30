e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi attends Somnath trust meeting through video conference

PM Modi attends Somnath trust meeting through video conference

The trust manages affairs of the famous Somnath temple of Lord Shiva, situated in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat. The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
We discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the Temple, including the exceptional community service by the Trust during these times and harnessing of technology to enable more devotees to pray,” Modi tweeted.
We discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the Temple, including the exceptional community service by the Trust during these times and harnessing of technology to enable more devotees to pray,” Modi tweeted. (ANI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing as its members discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the historic temple.  “Participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing.

We discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the Temple, including the exceptional community service by the Trust during these times and harnessing of technology to enable more devotees to pray,” he tweeted.

The trust manages affairs of the famous Somnath temple of Lord Shiva, situated in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat. The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

tags
top news
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In