Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him about 'important issues'
india news

PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him about 'important issues'

PM Modi and President Kovind’s meeting took place ahead of the monsoon session which is set to commence on July 19. The session will conclude on August 13.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Thursday to apprise him of "important issues," The President's House informed on Twitter. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues," it wrote on the micro-blogging site.

PM Modi and President Kovind’s meeting took place ahead of the monsoon session which is set to commence on July 19. The session will conclude on August 13.

Notably, the monsoon session of Parliament will last for a total of 26 days, but excluding holidays, it will work for only 19 days. In these 19 days, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to present 30 bills in the Parliament. Of these, 17 are new while the rest are amendment bills.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party is planning to corner the ruling government over a number of issues including the alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis, border disputes with China, farmers' agitation and the Rafale deal. The Congress leaders are also set to raise the issue over rising fuel prices in the Parliament.

The meeting between the PM and the President came close on the heels of Modi’s Varanasi trip, where he inaugurated developmental projects worth over 1,500 crore.

The key projects that were inaugurated by PM Modi include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

He also announced a 1 lakh crore special fund to modernise agriculture infrastructure in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi ram nath kovind
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP