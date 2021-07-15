PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him about 'important issues'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Thursday to apprise him of "important issues," The President's House informed on Twitter. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues," it wrote on the micro-blogging site.

PM Modi and President Kovind’s meeting took place ahead of the monsoon session which is set to commence on July 19. The session will conclude on August 13.

Notably, the monsoon session of Parliament will last for a total of 26 days, but excluding holidays, it will work for only 19 days. In these 19 days, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to present 30 bills in the Parliament. Of these, 17 are new while the rest are amendment bills.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party is planning to corner the ruling government over a number of issues including the alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis, border disputes with China, farmers' agitation and the Rafale deal. The Congress leaders are also set to raise the issue over rising fuel prices in the Parliament.

The meeting between the PM and the President came close on the heels of Modi’s Varanasi trip, where he inaugurated developmental projects worth over ₹1,500 crore.

The key projects that were inaugurated by PM Modi include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

He also announced a ₹1 lakh crore special fund to modernise agriculture infrastructure in the country.