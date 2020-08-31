e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates Indian chess players, lauds their hard work and dedication

PM Modi congratulates Indian chess players, lauds their hard work and dedication

“Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congratulating the Indian chess players, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their hard work and dedication are admirable.
Congratulating the Indian chess players, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their hard work and dedication are admirable. (PTI/ File photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the India chess players for winning 2020 Online Chess Olympiad, in a shared victory with Russia, and said that the success of these players will motivate other chess players.

"Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well," PM Modi said in a tweet.

India, along with Russia, were announced victorious in the first ever online olympiad in the wake of coronavirus pandemic held by FIDE – the international chess federation – after the championship finale was marred by internet disconnection and server malfunction.

After India filed an official appeal for a consequent investigation, it was declared that both India and Russia will be joint winners of the competition.

Union home minister Amit Shah also congratulated Indian chess player for winning gold for the country in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad

“Congratulations to Team India on winning the FIDE online #ChessOlympiad. This has been possible because of the unparalleled commitment of our chess masters. I am sure this stellar achievement will further the spirit of our young players across the nation,” Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
