PM Modi did not answer key questions, says Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can keep attacking the Congress but the government needs to do its job, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, doubling down on his stance against the administration’s handling of issues such as foreign policy and the economy after the PM slammed the grand old party in Parliament over the last two days.

“If you like to abuse the Congress, if you like abusing Jawaharlal Nehru, be my guest. Keep doing it. But do your job,” Gandhi said, hours after Modi said the country would have been in a better state without the Congress.

Earlier in the day, the Congress walked out of Rajya Sabha during the Prime Minister’s reply to the President’s speech, and other Congress leaders alleged that Modi gave a political speech ahead of assembly elections later this week.

Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha last week that India is internationally isolated and surrounded by China and Pakistan, and the two hostile neighbours have come together, which is a failure of the government’s foreign policy. He had also told the government that India is a union of states, as enshrined in the Constitution, and not a kingdom.

It triggered a lengthy attack from the BJP , with Modi saying in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday: “Had there been no Congress, there would be no Emergency, dynasty rule, Sikh genocide, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.” He also said the grand old party had been taken over by “urban Naxals”, and day after he said in the Lok Sabha that it tried to follow the policy of “divide and rule”.

Speaking outside the Parliament later, Gandhi said: “It doesn’t really matter if the PM attacks the Congress party or Jawaharlal Nehru or anybody else. It’s important that people of India understand what the PM is doing.” He reiterated that Modi was “creating two Indias, one extremely rich and the other for vast majority of people with no hope, no employment and facing rising prices”.

“He is attacking and destroying India’s institutions. He is putting India at risk because he has got a bankrupt foreign policy because he has allowed China and Pak and to get together. I heard the statement of the external affairs minister that China and Pakistan got together earlier. The gentleman obviously doesn’t understand his job very well,” Gandhi said.

He said China’s belt and road project, a $90 billion aid by Beijing to Islamabad, the presence of Pakistani military in China to learn strategy, and the presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are new developments. “He (the PM) has to understand that there is something new that is taking place. India is no longer facing two and a half-front but one front and a cyber superpower,” Gandhi said.

“I am advising the government please wake up, you are asleep now. You are ignoring the facts that China have entered Ladakh, China have positioned themselves in Ladakh,” Gandhi said.

Congress leaders told HT that they had no plan to walk out of the Upper House, but changed their mind due to the content of the PM’s speech.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge later said: “Rahul Gandhi had raised the issues of inflation, unemployment, Chinese aggression, faults in foreign policy, and the federal system of Government. To divert the attention, the PM put allegations upon Congress. He did this only because of assembly elections and used the platform of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to make a political speech,” Kharge said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala countered Modi’s charges and tweeted a list of opportunities that Congress had created: “Due to the Congress, there is Babasaheb’s constitution, dreams of freedom fighters come true, Bapu’s thoughts and ideals are alive, nuclear power and the technological revolution has come, Pakistan which collided with us has broken into two pieces.”

