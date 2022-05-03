WATCH | Drummers, music and colourful costumes welcomed Modi in Germany

Hundreds gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Monday to welcome prime minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-day trip to the German capital, France and Copenhagen.

The prime minister began his trip yesterday, with Germany the first stop.

A video shared by the Prime Minister's Office showed men and women dancing and waving saffron flags to welcome Modi, with the historic Brandenburg Gate - a symbol of German division during the Cold War - in the background.

Pictures of the gathered diaspora were also shared, showing men and women in colourful traditional clothes with posters welcoming the prime minister.

Another showed drummers and a third showed men and women in suits and casual wear standing at attention with a saffron flag planed in front of them.

The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted photographs from an auditorium.

Modi addressed the diaspora, "... I'm here to neither talk about myself nor Modi government. I want to talk about crores of Indians and sing their praises..."

The prime minister then spoke about the reforms his government had passed. "For reforms, political will is needed. Today India is moving forward..."

Meanwhile, at their meeting, prime minister Modi and German chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to deepen ties between the two nations.

The highlight was the launch of a green partnership that will see Berlin provide 10 billion euros till 2030 to help India's climate transition plans.

Also announced were agreements to help migration and mobility between the two countries with the aim to benefit students and professionals alike.

From Berlin, Modi will travel to Copenhagen, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with prime minister Mette Frederiksen and review progress of a strategic green partnership and other aspects of the two nations' relationship.

Modi will also participate in the India-Denmark business roundtable.

"My visit comes when the region faces many challenges and choices," he said. "... I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity."

