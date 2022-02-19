Home / India News / PM Modi flags off 100 Kisan drones to spray pesticides in farms across country
india news

PM Modi flags off 100 Kisan drones to spray pesticides in farms across country

“This is a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century,” Prime Minister said speaking on the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

In a special drive aimed at helping farmers, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "This is a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century. I am confident that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector but also will also open the sky to unlimited possibilities."

During the Budget 2022-23 announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major stimulus for the agriculture and farming sector.

Giving details, Sitharaman said the Centre will promote Kisan Drones, chemical-free natural farming, public-private partnerships for the delivery of digital and high-tech services to farmers across the country during the financial year 2022-23

Emphasizing the usage of technology, she said Kisan Drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records and spraying of insecticides and nutrients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers narendra modi
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out