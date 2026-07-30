PM Modi has not resigned, PIB fact-checks 'letter' going viral in his name

A fake resignation letter claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped down from his post has been circulating on social media, prompting the Centre on Thursday to issue a clarification and dismiss the claim as false.

PM Modi's resignation letter goes viral online; PIB fact-check calls claim false. (HT_PRINT)

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The viral document, which carried the Ashok Chakra emblem and appeared to have PM Modi’s signature, claimed that the prime minister was resigning due to “personal and political responsibility”.

PIB fact check debunks viral claim

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) rejected the claim and said that no such resignation letter had been issued by the prime minister.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on social media, the PIB said, “A letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated on social media. No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister, nor has it been signed by him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on social media, the PIB said, “A letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated on social media. No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister, nor has it been signed by him.” {{/usCountry}}

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The PIB also advised internet users to verify information through official sources before sharing such claims online.

Fake videos targeting PM Modi also flagged

The latest clarification came a day after the PIB fact-check unit denied fabricated videos circulating online that showed PM Modi allegedly making threatening remarks against protesters at Jantar Mantar over the paper leaks issue.

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“A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing rounds on the internet claiming that he made a statement regarding action on students who participated in the protest across India,” the PIB had said.

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The agency stated that the videos were AI-generated and did not represent the prime minister’s actual statements.

Viral posts emerge after Pradhan's resignation

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned last week, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.

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Pradhan announced his resignation from the post on X. He said that he was taking the decision keeping the future of students in mind. "...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefited by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister...," the letter reads.

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