PM Modi has weakened India, attacked farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre over several issues, including the three contentious farm laws, while addressing people in Tamil Nadu's Karur. Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state, has repeatedly criticised the Centre for overlooking people of Tamil Nadu and undermining them.

"If we look at the nation and we see what the PM has done over the last six years, we see a weakened India, a divided India, an India where BJP-RSS ideology keeps spreading hatred throughout the country. Our biggest strength, our economy has been demolished," Gandhi said on Monday, according to news agency ANI. "Our youngsters are no longer capable of getting jobs and it is not their fault. It is the fault of the actions taken by our Prime Minister," Gandhi added.

The three laws brought in by the Centre, which have triggered protests by farmers, will destroy the agriculture sector, he said. "The PM is attacking our farmers. He has brought three new laws which are going to destroy Indian agriculture and hand it over to two to three big industrialists. Imagine that one of the laws clearly states that farmers can't go to court to protect themselves," he said.

The Congress lawmaker had said on Sunday that his party will not allow PM Modi to "destroy the foundation of India" and had also slammed the Centre over farmers' protest. He said the lakhs of farmers are not 'celebrating' the laws and protesting at Delhi borders because "they understand you (PM) are robbing their future". Before that, he had taken a dig at Prime Minister Modi, saying he does not understand the spirit, language, culture or history of Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu, which is scheduled to hold assembly elections later this year, and has interacted with farmers, weavers, and representatives of MSME. He has visited Coimbatore and Tiruppur of the southern state among other places. This the second visit of the Congress leader to the state this month. On January 14, Gandhi visited Madurai to attend the Jallikattu, traditional sport of Tamil Nadu.

