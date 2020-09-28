e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi holds virtual summit with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen

PM Modi holds virtual summit with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen

Earlier, the external affairs ministry issued a statement which said that an MoU in the field of intellectual property cooperation between the two countries will be signed on the occasion.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during a virtual bilateral summit with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen (unseen), in New Delhi on September 28, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held a virtual summit on Monday to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

As the virtual summit began, Prime Minister Modi firstly thanked Frederiksen for taking out time for this interaction and also congratulated her on her wedding.

“I congratulate you on your wedding. I hope that soon after Covid-19 situation improves, we will get a chance to welcome you and your family to India. I am sure your daughter must be eager to visit India again,” Modi said.  

He also highlighted that the events of the past several months have made it clear how important it is for like-minded countries like India and Denmark, which share a rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic value-system, to work together.

Modi mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic showed that excessive dependence of global supply chains on a single source can be risky. He said that India is working with Japan and Australia towards diversification and resilience of supply chains adding that several like-minded nations can also be a part of this effort.

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen began her address by thanking PM Modi for his greetings and added that she and her family would love to visit India once again.

Frederiksen further said,“ Today’s summit marks for Denmark a milestone on our bilateral relations, and our forward-looking agreement on green strategic partnership. We are proud that India looks at Denmark when it comes to the climate changes.”

(With ANI inputs)

