PM Modi hosts Indian Deaflympics team at home, lauds their performance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian contingent of the Deaflympics at his residence on Saturday. He congratulated them for their landmark performance at the Games in Brazil’s Caxias do Sul from May 1 to 15.

“People talk about their game-play and technique when someone brings a medal during a sporting event. But when a specially-abled person brings medals, it imprints a positive image of our country on the world platform,” PM Modi told the athletes. The athletes have brought pride and glory to the nation, he added.

“I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them,” PM Modi tweeted.

He interacted with the athletes including archers, wrestlers, and shooters among others at his residence, where he asked them about their passion and dedication.

“You have accepted defeat due to some impediments in your lives. I can see that you are not satisfied yet and want to do more and I believe this is one characteristic that is exemplary among athletes,” he said.

“There may be some among you who were not able to grab medals this time, but don’t worry, that medal has seen you and it will come to you next time,” PM Modi said.

India won a total of 16 medals, of which, 8 were gold, at the Deaflympics. Medals were earned in five sporting disciplines.