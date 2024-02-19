PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM to lay foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in two significant events in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. In the morning, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal. Later in the day, he will attend the ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow, where he will unveil development projects valued over ₹10 lakh crore....Read More
These projects aim to generate 33.5 lakh employment opportunities in the state and will primarily focus on sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, information technology, housing, and real estate.
These initiatives are derived from Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the UP Global Investors Summit held last year, which saw investment proposals totalling ₹40 lakh crore.
"The investments are spread across regions, with Paschimanchal (west) getting the maximum (52 per cent) followed by Poorvanchal (east) (29 per cent), Madhyanchal (central) (14 per cent) and Bundelkhand (five per cent)," said Uttar Pradesh industrial and infrastructure development minister Nand Gopal Gupta.
"Of the ₹10 lakh crore, maximum investments are coming up in sunrise sectors like manufacturing (21 per cent), renewable energy (13 per cent), IT and ITeS (nine per cent), food processing (six per cent), housing and real estate (six per cent), hospitality and entertainment (three per cent), education (three per cent) etc," he added.
Meanwhile, Lucknow is aglow with vibrant lights in preparation ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district. The Shri Kalki Dham Temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairperson is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. He was recently expelled by the Congress for six years for “anti-party remarks” days after he had met Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone. Read More
