PM Modi inaugurates 25th National Youth Festival with mantra of ‘compete and conquer’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave the mantra of ‘compete and conquer’ during his opening remarks at the inauguration of the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry. Speaking at the National Youth Festival programme, PM Modi said that the world has recognised India's two limitless powers of demography and democracy.

“The youth of India carry democratic values along with demographic dividends. India considers its youths as development drivers,” he said.

The day, January 12, being the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, is observed as National Youth Day.

“The year 2022 is very important for the youth of India. Today's youth has to live for the country and fulfill the dreams of our freedom fighters... The strength of the youth will take India to greater heights,” he added.

PM Modi stressed that the contributions of many freedom fighters did not get the recognition they deserved.

"The more our youth write and research about such individuals, the more awareness will increase in future generations of the country," he urged.

The prime minister also inaugurated a technology centre of the MSME ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open-air theatre in Puducherry via video conference. The auditorium, which can accommodate more than 1000 people, would primarily be used for educational purposes.

After inaugurating the technology centre, PM Modi said that the role of the MSME sector is very important in creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

“It is very important our MSME use the technologies that are changing the world. The new MSME centre is an important step in that direction,” he said.

