PM Modi inaugurates agriculture university buildings in UP’s Jhansi

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated new buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi city.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University virtually. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

“At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure & contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare,” PM Modi had tweeted on Friday.

The RLB Central Agriculture University, a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region, started its first academic session in 2014-15. It offers under graduate and post graduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute as the main buildings were getting ready, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said.

