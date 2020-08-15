Watch Live: PM Modi leads the nation in celebrating 74th Independence Day

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 06:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day as he reaches the Red Fort shortly. Prime Minister Modi will inspect the guard of honour and then unfurl the flag to mark this joyous occasion before his address to the nation.

Citizens of India look forward to the Prime Minister’s seventh address on the 74th Independence Day. The nation will celebrate the Independence Day mostly indoors as the world remains under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Independence Day ceremony will have 4000 attendees. As coronavirus numbers grow, all precautions have been taken to maintain social distancing. The celebrations will be held following the Prime Minister’s clarion call against the invisible enemy - Do Gaz ki Doori. The infantrymen, navy and airmen who will be present in the guard of honour have remained in quarantine for the last 15 days.

The defence minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be present with the Prime Minister during the event.

WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort: