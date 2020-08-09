e-paper
Home / India News / ‘For development of new India, entire nation needs to progress’: PM Modi to BJP workers

‘For development of new India, entire nation needs to progress’: PM Modi to BJP workers

Talking about the submarine OFC, the PM said that the islands will not face in getting virtually connected to outside world once the work on the project is complete.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 17:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi interacted with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 9, 2020.
PM Modi interacted with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 9, 2020.(Photo Credit: BJP4India/ Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said that for the development of a new India, the entire nation needs to progress. He also said that the government’s work should reach out to the last person at the end of the development ladder. The PM said this while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands via video conferencing.

The PM’s interaction came a day before he will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair via video conferencing. The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.

Talking about the submarine OFC, the PM said that the islands will not face in getting virtually connected to outside world once the work on the project is complete.

Here are the highlights of the PM’s address to the party workers:

- India is fortunate that we have various things in different areas which can be developed. In Andaman and Nicobar, we are going to lay emphasis on industries related to sea-food, organic products and coconut-based products

- Andaman and Nicobar Islands contributed in India’s struggle for Independence. It will also play a key role in Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the security and growth of New India

- I’m sure that high-speed broadband connectivity that will be launched tomorrow will help people of Andaman & Nicobar Islands to have a virtual connect with other parts of the country. Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services, amid pandemic

- For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to every one and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder

- Be it a pandemic or any other problem, we all have to work together and stay connected with the people. We have to provide assistance to all.

