PM Modi invites ideas for speech at convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur

Ahead of his address at the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to invite ideas for the upcoming speech.

“I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has pioneering contribution towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Those interested in sharing suggestions can do so on narendramodi.in, PM Modi's personal website. Entries will be accepted till December 27, a day before the address.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to the city in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, will also see him inaugurate phase 1 of the Kanpur Metro. The first phase spans across nine kilometres.

The Kanpur visit will also be his last for the year to UP, with several scheduled for next January, as the state is likely to hold assembly elections across multiple phases throughout February and March.

PM Modi has, in fact, made several trips to the country's most populous state in recent months, many of which took place in December itself. On December 13 and 14, he was in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, where he inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Then, on December 18, he visited Shahjahanpur, where he laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway.

On December 21, Prime Minister Modi was in Prayagraj, while December 23 will see him return to Varanasi.