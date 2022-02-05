PM Modi kickstarts Hyderabad crop institute's Golden Jubilee celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kickstarted the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru in Hyderabad.

During the marquee event, he also unveiled the crops research institute's new climate change facility. The prime minister also launched a commemorative stamp.

“ICRISAT has experience of 5 decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy & sustainable. Today, I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's 'Krishi' sector,” Modi said.

However, PM Modi's visit was marred by controversy as Telangana CM K Chanrasekhara Rao was not present at the airport to receive him. The development comes in the wake of outburst by the chief minister while reacting to the Union Budget. KCR had called for the people to throw Modi government into the Bay of Bengal.

