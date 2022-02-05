Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi kickstarts Hyderabad crop institute's Golden Jubilee celebrations

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao was not present at the airport to receive PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT in Hyderabad(ANI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kickstarted the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru in Hyderabad.

During the marquee event, he also unveiled the crops research institute's new climate change facility. The prime minister also launched a commemorative stamp.

“ICRISAT has experience of 5 decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy & sustainable. Today, I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's 'Krishi' sector,” Modi said. 

However, PM Modi's visit was marred by controversy as Telangana CM K Chanrasekhara Rao was not present at the airport to receive him. The development comes in the wake of outburst by the chief minister while reacting to the Union Budget. KCR had called for the people to throw Modi government into the Bay of Bengal.

