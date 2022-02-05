Home / India News / PM Modi kickstarts Hyderabad crop institute's Golden Jubilee celebrations
india news

PM Modi kickstarts Hyderabad crop institute's Golden Jubilee celebrations

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao was not present at the airport to receive PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT in Hyderabad(ANI)
Prime Minister Modi addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT in Hyderabad(ANI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kickstarted the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru in Hyderabad.

During the marquee event, he also unveiled the crops research institute's new climate change facility. The prime minister also launched a commemorative stamp.

“ICRISAT has experience of 5 decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy & sustainable. Today, I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's 'Krishi' sector,” Modi said. 

However, PM Modi's visit was marred by controversy as Telangana CM K Chanrasekhara Rao was not present at the airport to receive him. The development comes in the wake of outburst by the chief minister while reacting to the Union Budget. KCR had called for the people to throw Modi government into the Bay of Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi kcr
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out