PM Modi launches cinema museum in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai on Saturday. The museum built at a cost of ₹140.60 crore expands across two buildings at the Film Division campus.

“Everyone is wired differently. My software is such that I cannot think anything small. We can hold an international summit for films, that is focused on film financing and technology, once in two years, on the lines of the Davos Economic Forum,’’ Modi said.

The prime minister was accompanied by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister of state for information and broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, film-maker and head of museum advisory committee Shyam Benegal and head of innovation committee and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Some of the prominent personalities who attended the event included Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Jeetendra, Karan Johar, Parineeta Chopra, Randhir Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

On the occasion, the PM addressed the film industry that was in full attendance for the event, outlining his government’s efforts to resolve their problems, including amending the Cinematograph Act to curb piracy, reducing GST on film tickets and single window clearance for permissions.

Pointing out that films were a reflection of Indian society, Modi said, “We have a new confidence that we can solve any problem. India may have a million problems but we also have a billion solutions.’’

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 23:07 IST