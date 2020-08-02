PM Modi may launch Ramayan book cover

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:01 IST

Lucknow:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch the cover page of a ‘Ramayan Encyclopedia’ during the ground breaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The encyclopedia is being prepared by the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, a part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s culture department.

“The Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan is preparing Ramayan encyclopedia. It will have several chapters. But the first chapter will be based on Ayodhya. It will have all details related to Ayodhya- its name, history, cultural and religious facts,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, Ayodhya mayor.

“Ramayan encyclopedia will be a source of valuable information on Lord Ram for all, especially the younger generation,” Upadhyay said.

The logo for the encyclopedia has been borrowed from a carving on the front gate of a 10th century temple in Cambodia. This carving is said to be the oldest description of Ramayan in the world.

The second chapter of the encyclopedia is based on the 65 rulers of Ayodhya, starting from the Ikshvaku dynasty to Ram.

“Documentation of all Ram temples across the country, facts related with Lord Ram, goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman is being done in 500 words. A maximum of four photos of one temple will be used in the encyclopedia,” said an official of Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

“The state government has already released funds for this project and it will take around five years to complete,” the official cited above said.

The Prime Minister is also likely to announce several development projects for Ayodhya and dedicate ongoing projects which have been completed to people of Ayodhya.

PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Baghwat, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and several Union ministers are expected to attend the ground breaking ceremony on August 5.