PM Modi may visit UAE, Kuwait in January to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to open his foreign visit calendar in 2022 with trips to the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, both trusted allies, early in January.

While Modi will visit Expo 2020 in Dubai, the real purpose of the visit, HT learns, is to thank both allies for standing with India during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic as well as taking care of the huge Indian diaspora in these two emirates. The UAE has no less than four million Indians and Kuwait has nearly one million Indian diaspora, who contribute to Indian economy through remittances as well as in times of need.

Even though the government is tight-lipped about the visit, PM Modi may travel to these two countries in the first 10 days of January 2022. Special emphasis is being paid to these two foreign trips as both nations are at the heart of India’s foreign policy in West Asia.

Since his first visit to UAE at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in August 2015, PM Modi has been focused on cementing ties with Abu Dhabi, with foreign minister S Jaishankar returning from the UAE last Sunday. UAE is India’s third largest trade partner after US and China with the trade volumes touching over $60 billion. The January 2022 trip will be Modi’s fourth to the UAE; before him, the last PM to visit the UAE was Indira Gandhi, 32 years before his first visit.

India and the UAE have taken their ties to a new level with the latter cleaning up all anti-India criminal and economic activity from the Gulf nation. There has also been significant cooperation in the fields of cyber-security, counter-radicalisation, defence and intelligence sharing. “Just as India is focused on Singapore as a hub of diplomatic activity in the east, it is on Abu Dhabi in West Asia, for getting investments into India,” said a former foreign secretary. India recognises that UAE has, over the years, not only has developed global-quality infrastructure but has also emerged a hub of diplomatic activity in the region. It is also a major regional defence power as was evident when last week UAE decided to purchase 80 Rafale fighters and 13 heavy lift helicopters from France.

Like with the UAE, Indian ties with Kuwait are very special with the latter supplying oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment in large numbers during the second wave of pandemic in India. In fact, EAM Jaishankar flew to Kuwait with a personal letter from PM Modi to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, thanking Kuwait for its support and with the future objective of deepening ties in energy, trade, information technology and services.