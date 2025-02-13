PM Modi meets US NSA Michael Waltz in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz on Thursday in Washington DC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at Blair House in Washington, DC on Thursday.(ANI)

The bilateral meeting between Narendra Modi and Michael Waltz took place at Blair House, where the prime minister is staying.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also in the meeting. Follow PM Modi's US visit live updates here.

The meeting with Waltz was his first engagement of the day. Later in the day, he will hold bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders will also deliver a joint press statement, followed by a dinner hosted by the US leader tonight.

This will be the first bilateral talks between the two leaders after Trump took office for a second term last month.

Besides meeting with the US president, Modi will also meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

PM Modi's US trip

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night (IST).

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport.

He was also greeted by a huge crowd of the Indian diaspora. Expressed his gratitude to them, Modi wrote on X: “A warm reception in the winter chill! Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them,” Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister also met newly elected director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard after landing in Washington DC on Thursday morning (IST).

Sharing a glimpse of the meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, PM Narendra Modi said that he discussed India-US friendship with her and also congratulated her for becoming Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

“Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary.”