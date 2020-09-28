e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

Bhagat Singh’s defiance of the British rule from a very young age, his revolutionary acts to target the empire and his hanging when he was only 23 have made him one of the more notable heroes of the Indian Independence movement. 

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh(PTI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying his valour will inspire people for ages.

Singh was born on this day in Punjab in 1907. His defiance of the British rule from a very young age, his revolutionary acts to target the empire and his hanging when he was only 23 have made him one of the more notable heroes of the Indian Independence movement. 

“Tributes to the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His saga of bravery and valour will inspire the countrymen for ages,” the prime minister tweeted. 

He also attached a clip of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast made on Sunday in which he had paid rich tributes to Singh.

tags
top news
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
UPSC tells SC impossible to defer civil services exam, hearing on Sept 30
UPSC tells SC impossible to defer civil services exam, hearing on Sept 30
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In