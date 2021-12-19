PM Modi pays tribute to Goa’s freedom fighters on Liberation Jubilee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the freedom fighters of Goa both from within Goa and outside, due to whose sacrifices; he said Goa never forgot its Indian origin and India never forgot Goa.

During a day-long visit to the coastal state which is celebrating its 60th year since liberation, the Prime Minister said, “People from all corners of India came together and joined hands. Goa had been conquered by the Portuguese at a time when in another part of the country, the Mughals had an empire. Since then, the country has seen so many political storms. How many times has power changed hands, but despite the passage of time and changes in power, Goa did not forget its Indianness nor did India forget its Goa,” he said.

“From the Cuncolim rebellion to the Maratha conflict led by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji there were efforts to free Goa. The Pinto revolt was led by the native Christians. This is the identity of India. It is service to humanity. The efforts were made from so many corners. The country became independent before Goa. Most people of India had got their rights. Now they had the time to live their own dream, yet so many freedom fighters gave up on all this and continued to struggle and sacrifice themselves for Goa’s freedom,” he said.

“This is because India is not just about political power; India is that thought, a family which protects human rights. 21 freedom fighters had to give up their lives like Veer Karnail Singh Benipal from Punjab. They were restless because a part of India was still under foreign rule. Some countrymen still had not obtained freedom,” he added.

“Names likes Luis de Menezes Bragança, Tristão Bragança da Cunha, Julião Menezes, Purushottam Kakodkar, Laxmikant Bhembre, Bala Raya Mapari, so many of our freedom fighters carried out an agitation after Independence, they suffered, offered sacrifice, but did not let the movement stop,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to those who laid down their lives for the Liberation Movement at the martyr’s memorial in the state capital as well as felicitated freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ at the function.

Goa was freed through armed action by the Indian Army on December 19, 1961 in an operation codenamed Operation Vijay after all diplomatic efforts between India and Portugal to get the former imperial power to relinquish control of Goa failed.

“If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived for some years more, then Goa would not have had to wait for so long for its freedom,” the PM said.

“Goa needs to make a new resolution. You should ask yourselves where you want Goa to be by the time it celebrates 75 years of Liberation. Make new resolutions. It needs continuity. It should stay the same in the future. We should not stop, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also witnessed a parade of sails by boats of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and civil agencies; and a flypast by aircraft of the Indian Navy, from the Miramar beach.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also inaugurated projects worth ₹650 crore including a super speciality block of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, a restoration of a historical fort among other projects.