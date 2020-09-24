e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi, President Kovind and others mourn veteran nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu’s demise

PM Modi, President Kovind and others mourn veteran nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu’s demise

PM Modi said that Dr Basu played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Padma Shri awardee had turned 68 just three days ago. Dr Basu was undergoing treated for Covid-19.
The Padma Shri awardee had turned 68 just three days ago. Dr Basu was undergoing treated for Covid-19.(Twitter/@DAEIndia)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to veteran nuclear scientist Dr Sekhar Basu, who died due to the coronavirus disease.

Dr Basu was the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC).

“Demise of veteran scientist Padma Shri Dr Sekhar Basu is a huge loss to the nation. A former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, he was a stalwart of nuclear science research & immensely contributed to nuclear powered submarine INS Arihant. Condolences to his family & friends,” President Kovind tweeted, mourning Dr Basu’s demise.

PM Modi said that Dr Basu played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering.

“I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr. Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

The Padma Shri awardee had turned 68 just three days ago. Dr Basu was undergoing treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

“Dr Basu was suffering from Covid-19 and other kidney ailments. He died at 4.50 am,” news agency PTI quoted an official of the hospital as saying.

“Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Dr Basu, a mechanical engineer, is known for his contribution to India’s atomic energy programme.

Dr Basu is credited for pioneering the extremely complex reactor for India’s first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

tags
top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In