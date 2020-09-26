PM Modi questions United Nations’ efforts at UNGA, calls for ‘serious introspection’: All you need to know

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:08 IST

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the general debate in the 75th session of the General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for serious introspection of issues by the United Nations.

Here is what PM Narendra Modi said in his address:

- India is very proud that it is one of the founding countries of the United Nations. On this historic occasion today, I have come to share with you all the feelings of 130 crore people of India on this global platform.

- If we don’t change with changing times, then the drive for change weakens. If we assess the achievements of UN in the last 75 years, there are several of them. But at the same time, there are several examples of that asks the organization to introspect itself.

- Today, there is a big question in front of the whole world community, is the form of the institution that was formed under the circumstances then relevant even today?

- If we evaluate the achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, many achievements are seen.There are also many examples, which raise the need for serious introspection in front of the United Nations.

- It is true that the Third World War did not happen to say, but it cannot be denied that there have been many wars, many civil wars. How many terror attacks kept the rivers of blood flowing.

- In these wars and attacks, the people who were killed were humans like us. Millions of innocent children who had to dominate the world left the world. At that time and even today, were the efforts of the United Nations sufficient?

- The people of India have been waiting for a long time for the UN reforms to be completed. People of India are worried whether this process will ever reach the logical end. How long India will be kept separate from the decision making structures of the United Nations.

- When we were strong, we did not trouble the world. When we were weak, we did not become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world?

- It is pertinent for the world community to pause and reflect today on the current form and relevance of the UN. 75 years of its existence have had many high points but many issues compel us to introspect collectively.

- In the UN, India has always given priority to the welfare of the world. India is the country that sent its brave soldiers to 50 peacekeeping missions.

- When India extends the hand of friendship to someone, it is not against any third country. When India strengthens the development partnership, there is no thought of forcing a partner country behind it. We never lag behind in sharing experiences from our development journey.

- Today, every Indian while seeing the contribution of India at the UN, aspires for India’s expanded role at the UN. India had initiated the ‘International Day of Non-violence’ on 2nd October and ‘International Day of Yoga’ on 21st June.

- India has always thought about the interest of the entire human race. India’s policies have always been inspired by this philosophy, not about its vested interests. In this difficult time of Pandemic, India’s pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

- Today, as the world’s largest vaccine producing country, I want to give another assurance to the global community. India’s Vaccine Production and Vaccine Delivery capability will serve to lift the entire humanity out of this crisis.

- Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women enterprise & leadership. Indian women are the biggest beneficiaries of the largest micro-financing scheme in the world. India is one of those countries that provide paid maternity leave of 26 leaves to women.