PM Modi pays last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where the state funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is being held. PM Modi was received by state BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra minister Uddhav Thackeray.

PM Modi has issued a special message recollecting the close bond he used to share with the nightingale of India, who used to address him as 'Narendra Bhai'. Sharing all their fond exchange of tweets, photos, the PMO issued a message recounting how PM Modi and Lata Mangeshkar shared the same birthday month and in 2013 at an event, the singer said she wanted to see Narendra Modi as the PM. Narendra Modi, at that time the CM of Gujarat went to Pune to inaugurate a super-speciality hospital in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar's father Deenanath Mangeshkar.

PM Modi and Lata Mangeshkar used to wish each other on their birthdays. In one of the birthday messages, she had said, “Namaskar Narendra bhai. Aap ko janamdin ki bahut badhaai. Ishwar aap ko har kaam mein yash de yehi mangal kaamana. Tathastu.” To this PM Modi had replied “Thank you Lata Didi. I have been fortunate to receive your blessings for many years. They give me immense strength.”

The Centra has announced two-day national mourning to be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India and there will be no official entertainment. The Maharashtra government has announced a holiday on Monday to mourn the death of the legendary singer.

The West Bengal government has also declared a half-day holiday on Monday and urged the administration to play Lata Mangeshkar's songs at important crossings all over the state for 15 days.

The Karnataka government has announced two-day state mourning in respect tro Lata Mangeshkar. All public entertainment programmes are prohibited and the National Flag will be flown at half-mast, the CM said.