Home / India News / PM Modi reviews flood situation in Varanasi
india news

PM Modi reviews flood situation in Varanasi

PM Modi assured all possible help to the flood-affected people, Rai said. He added that the PM said, "In case of any need, please inform me. All possible help would be given."
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Varanasi is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Varanasi city unit chief Vidyasagar Rai and took stock of the flood situation in the district, said the party’s Kashi region spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

Varanasi is the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency.

Rathi said that the Prime Minister also asked Rai whether the water level of Ganga river was stable or increasing and sought to know the status of relief work being carried out by the party to help the flood-affected people.

PM Modi assured all possible help to the flood-affected people, Rai said. He added that the PM said, “In case of any need, please inform me. All possible help would be given.”

The Central Water Commission said the water level in the Ganga was rising continuously in Varanasi. The Ganga was flowing at 72.08 metres in the city on Wednesday and this level was above the danger mark of 71.262 metres, the commission said.

