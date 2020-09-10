e-paper
PM Modi rings up ‘dear friend’ Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, hails him for boosting India-Japan ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe over the phone soon after India and Japan signed a key pact in defence sector.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 19:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, shakes hands with Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, during a bilateral meeting ahead of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2019.(Reuters photo)
         

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister hailed Abe for his leadership and commitment in taking India-Japan ties to “new heights”.

“Made a phone call to my dear friend @AbeShinzo to wish him good health and happiness. I deeply cherish our long association. His leadership and commitment have been vital in taking India-Japan partnership to new heights. I am sure this momentum will continue in the coming years,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart agreed that their ties will play crucial role in charting the course globally in the post-Covid world, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“​The two leaders reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership. They agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a critical role in charting the course for the global community in the post-Covid world,” MEA said in a statement.

India and Japan on Thursday signed a key agreement for reciprocal provision of supplies and services between their defence forces, which is expected to drive closer military cooperation and contribute to regional security.

During the phone call, PM Modi and Abe welcomed the signing of the agreement.

“They concurred that the agreement will further enhance the depth of defence cooperation between the two countries and contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” MEA said.

