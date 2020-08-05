PM Modi’s mother watches Ram temple event on TV as son plays key part

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben was seen on Wednesday watching the action from Ayodhya on her television set as her son performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya, the very site where the Babri Masjid once stood.

Pictures showed Heeraben, her hands joined in prayer, surveying the action on the flat screen TV as PM Modi went about playing his part in the proceedings.

Heeraben watches PM Modi performing arti at Hanumangarhi.

Heeraben, who lives in Gandhinagar, was seen lighting diyas in April after PM Modi made an appeal to the nation in its fight against coronavirus. She has been a great champion of the causes her son espouses: be it donating to the PMCARES fund or lighting diyas or getting in a queue during demonetisation move.

Across the country, people remained glued to their television sets as Modi performed the bhoomi pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi

The wait of centuries has ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony.

Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will now be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.

“Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them,” he said in the speech that followed the laying of the foundation for the Ram temple.

He also released a postage stamp to mark the event.

Sending out the message that “Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all”, Modi said the temple symbolises India’s rich heritage and will be an inspiration to all of humanity.

Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture, Modi said.

Citing Lord Ram’s message, Modi said the more powerful India gets, the more it will be loved and remain peaceful.

“Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram’s governance,” the prime minister said.

The construction of the Ram temple is an instrument to unite the country, he said, adding that it will lift the economy of the entire region.

“We have to join stones for the construction of Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood,” he said, asserting that everyone’s sentiments have to be taken care of.

Last November, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the site where the 16th century Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992.

While allotting the Ram Janmabhoomi site for a temple to be built by a trust, it ordered that a five-acre site should be found elsewhere in Ayodhya for a new mosque.