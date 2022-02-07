In Parliament, PM Modi says Congress sinned during Covid, leads 'Tukde Tukde' gang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress in Parliament calling the grand old party the leader of the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang, a catchphrase used by the ruling camp against those it alleges to be supporting sedition and anti-national activities.

The PM launched his attack on the Congress while replying to the debate on the President's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He said the Congress has lost its appetite for power, but believes in the policy of sowing seeds that will strengthen separatist forces. “The Congress' policy is divide and rule and it has become the leader of the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang. The Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments… But I want to salute the citizens of Tamil Nadu who lined the streets of the state for hours to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat. 'Divide and rule is in their (Congress) DNA,” the PM said.

“The Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, but failed to do the same. Then the poor of this country voted them out,” he said.

He said the Congress has not been able to win elections in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, for several years, but its ego (ahankar) remains intact. “Since it has made up its mind not to come to power for next 100 years, ‘maine bhi tyaari kar li hai’ (I have also prepared for it)," he added.

Speaking about the Opposition’s criticism of rising prices, Modi the former has raised the issue of inflation in Parliament, but it would have been better had it tackled the matter when its government was in power. “During the pandemic too, our government tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020, the inflation rate was below 5%.”

The PM then referred to a quote of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. “The first PM had said that if something happens in Korea, then it can impact prices here. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. Imagine how serious a problem it was then. He too had given on inflation, but we don't,” he further said.

“Congress MP P Chidambaram is writing articles on the economy in newspapers these days. In 2012, he said that the public were not troubled when they had to spend ₹15 on a water bottle and ₹20 on ice cream, but the public cannot tolerate when there is Re 1 increase in prices of wheat and rice,” Modi said.

Further, the PM said the Opposition had committed a sin by urging migrant labourers to travel during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "When people were following lockdowns, guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are, the Congress was giving free tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses."

“They have a problem with ‘Make-in-India’ because it means the end of commissions and kickbacks. They could not succeed, so won't let the country succeed,” PM says.