PM Modi says ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccine

“Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi.
India is ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccines to distribute across the country when scientists give the go-ahead to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.

“Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi.

“The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines.”

India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
India’s Covid-19 tally over 2.52 million, recoveries cross 1.8 million
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
