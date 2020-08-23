e-paper
PM Modi shares his precious moments. It features a peacock

PM Modi shares his precious moments. It features a peacock

The video shows the Prime Minister feeding the peacocks, who frequent the gardens in his house, with his hands.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:29 IST
Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi’s residence and the gardens are often frequented by peacocks.
PM Modi’s residence and the gardens are often frequented by peacocks. (Instagram/@narendramodi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video on Instagram on Sunday where he can be seen feeding several peacocks inside his official residence and garden.

The video shows the Prime Minister feeding the peacocks, who frequent the gardens in his house, with his hands. He can also be seen passing by a dancing peacock while walking in the gardens. 

View this post on Instagram

भोर भयो, बिन शोर, मन मोर, भयो विभोर, रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना, मनमोहक, मोर निराला। रंग है, पर राग नहीं, विराग का विश्वास यही, न चाह, न वाह, न आह, गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान, जिये तो मुरली के साथ जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा, अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा, बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश मोर चहकता मौन महकता।

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on

He also shared a Hindi poem where he describes the beauty of a peacock and its tranquil nature. In the poem, the Prime Minister reflects on how peacocks without making any noise use their feathers to indicate that it is going to rain.

He also refers to the relationship the national bird has with Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva in the poem.

Certain areas of New Delhi are known for their biodiversity and one can often spot peacocks, blue bulls and migratory birds in these areas.

