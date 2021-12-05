Neeraj Chopra trains kid at school in Ahmedabad, PM Modi says ‘Great moments!’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted some great moments from Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra training future champions at a school in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In a series of tweets, PM Modi lauded the javelin thrower for spending time with students and motivating them on sports and fitness.

“This is a great initiative by @Neeraj_chopra1, to go among young students and motivate them on sports and fitness. Such efforts will increase curiosity towards sports and exercising,” the prime minister tweeted.

Olympian Neeraj Chopra was at Sanskardham School the previous day where he interacted with students and played different sports with them, including javelin throw, volleyball and archery. He also spoke to students about the importance of exercise and diet in fitness. In one of the videos tweeted by the school, the ‘golden boy’ of India can be seen training and motivating a kid to throw a javelin.

“Great moments!” PM Modi wrote on Twitter mentioning the video.

The prime minister also quoted tweeted a thread by DD News in which Neeraj Chopra can be seen participating in various activities as he enthrals students from 75 schools at Sanskardham in Ahmedabad. Chopra had an exercise session with the school children and shared valuable tips with them.

The Olympian drew applause from the crowd when he responded to a question regarding his favourite dish. Chopra said he likes different kinds of fruits and described how he liked to cook vegetable biryani, without making it spicy, and have it with curd. But the athlete stressed the importance of controlling the foodie within himself as it will impact his javelin throw.

