e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi should’ve spoken about unemployment, economy in I-Day speech: Shiv Sena

PM Modi should’ve spoken about unemployment, economy in I-Day speech: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena further said that although our country’s “Army and Air Force are there to safeguard country’s borders and keep enemies at bay, but how will we fight the devil of hunger and joblessness which is running amok in the country?”

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken about employment generation and measures to revive the economy in his address to the nation on the Independence Day, said Shiv Sena on Monday.

The Sena mouthpiece, Saamna, said that in his nearly 90 minutes speech the Prime Minister spoke about the Corona vaccine trials in India, the country’s defence ability, National Digital Health Mission, among other things, but questioned whether the “Atmanirbhar” Bharat scheme which is being hyped would be able to tide over the economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic?

Also read |  No one can challenge India’s sovereignty, says PM Modi on I-Day

“Till now around 14 crore people in the country have lost their jobs. In future, this number is going to increase. People have to get out of their homes, but what will they do once they are getting out? Jobs, businesses and employment has been destroyed. It would have been better if the Prime Minister would have spoken about these,” the editorial in Saamna read.

Also read | From the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi says ‘India will realise its dream’: Highlights of PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

Sena further said that although our country’s “Army and Air Force are there to safeguard country’s borders and keep enemies at bay, but how will we fight the devil of hunger and joblessness which is running amok in the country?”

It also put out a jibe at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech on Independence Day.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated during the flag hoisting on Independence Day that India has the ability to speed up the global economy. Leave alone the world Sir, speed up the country’s economy. Independence Day comes and goes, the Red Fort is the same, the problems and woes are still the same,” it read.

tags
top news
India, Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
India, Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
TMC lawmaker dies of Covid-19 in Bengal; second MLA of the ruling party to die since June
TMC lawmaker dies of Covid-19 in Bengal; second MLA of the ruling party to die since June
‘Not expelled, going to resign’: JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak
‘Not expelled, going to resign’: JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak
2 CRPF troopers, SPO killed in terrorist attack in J-K’s Baramulla
2 CRPF troopers, SPO killed in terrorist attack in J-K’s Baramulla
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, on ventilator support: Army hospital
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, on ventilator support: Army hospital
‘Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Agarkar
‘Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Agarkar
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In