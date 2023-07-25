Can’t mislead people by using country’s name, Modi attacks Opposition alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) saying people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name while citing the usage in British East India Company, which colonised India, and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving at the BJP parliamentary party meeting. (ANI)

In his address to a closed-door Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the Opposition is frustrated and disappointed and its conduct shows that the political status quo will continue.

Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP member of Parliament, quoted Modi saying those wanting to rule and to break the country had names like East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, which has been blamed for a series of blasts and terrorist activities, and PFI. The Union government outlawed PFI and its affiliates for five years last year, accusing them of involvement in radicalisation and terrorist activities.

Modi called the INDIA grouping a collection of corrupt leaders and parties. He said Englishman A O Hume named the country’s main Opposition party the Indian National Congress. “People have now matured and will not be misled by such nomenclature.”

Modi said the Opposition has become more irresponsible, making it imperative for the BJP to behave more responsibly. He referred to the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week and said the alliance is the legacy of stalwarts such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. He emphasised maintaining strong and cordial ties with allies.

Last week, Modi attempted to draw a contrast between the ruling coalition and the Opposition grouping at a conclave of NDA. He dismissed the Opposition grouping, saying it was a negative and corrupt alliance while the NDA has pure intent, a clear policy, and decisiveness. Hours earlier, 26 Opposition parties announced their pre-poll coalition, setting the stage for a battle of alliances in the 2024 polls.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi quoted Modi saying on Tuesday that the Opposition’s conduct suggests that it has decided to remain permanently out of power. Joshi told reporters that Modi likened the atmosphere in and about India to a “new dawn”. “The Opposition has sunk deep in despair and is directionless,” Joshi quoted Modi as saying.

Modi’s fresh attack on the Opposition on Tuesday coincided with reports that the INDIA grouping was planning to move a no-confidence motion against the government. The reports surfaced as the first three days of Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session were washed out as INDIA lawmakers stuck to their demand for Modi’s statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

To be sure, the Modi government faces no threat as it has a comfortable majority in Parliament. Opposition leaders insisted that the objective of bringing the motion was to try to push Modi to speak on the Manipur issue in the House. There is no guarantee that he will speak on a specific issue when he has to reply to a no-confidence debate.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Manipur is burning and they are continuously raising the issue but the Prime Minister is saying East India Company. “Outside [Parliament] he [Modi] speaks about East India Company but he should be speaking [in the House] on Manipur,” said Kharge in Parliament.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated the government’s willingness to discuss in Parliament the violence in Manipur while requesting the Opposition to let the discussion take place.

A video surfaced on July 19 showing three women being stripped and paraded in Manipur. The incident fanned fresh tensions. Ethnic violence has rocked the state for the last two months and claimed over 150 lives and left over 50,000 injured.

Disruptions over Manipur have marred Parliament’s monsoon session with Opposition leaders demanding Modi, who spoke outside Parliament and said he was pained and angry over the video, speak in the House.

INDIA grouping lawmakers have protested in the Parliament complex against the “government’s silence” on the violence while reiterating their demand for Modi’s statement. The government has insisted that Shah will speak on Manipur in Parliament.