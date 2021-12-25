PM Modi stresses need to keep wearing masks as Omicron cases continue to rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of the country to be cautious in the wake of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus which has been spreading rapidly across the country. He said we need to keep following Covid-19 protocols.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I know all of you are eagerly waiting to welcome 2022. But this is the time to be cautious. Please keep wearing masks and following Covid protocol,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

The fight against Covid-19 till now tell us that following protocols is the biggest weapon against the infection, he added.

The Prime Minister further said the Centre is helping all the states in preparing infrastructure against the coronavirus disease, and listed the steps taken by the government in this regard.

The second biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus disease is vaccination, said the Prime Minister, adding that India started work in developing vaccines in “mission mode” much earlier.

The importance of masks has been emphasised by health experts across the world as well as the government in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few weeks ago, at a press conference organised by the Union health ministry, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said that masks are the “biggest weapons” in the fight against coronavirus.

He also expressed concern over mask rules being violated by people across the country. The warning was given at the same time when Omicron reached the shores of India, days after being detected in South Africa.

Emphasising the importance of masks, a recent study said that it’s time to change the facial coverings made of clothes as they can not stop the heavily mutated Omicron.

In terms of vaccination, India has fully inoculated more than 60 per cent of the population.