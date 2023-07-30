Return of artefacts will curb heritage theft: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the government of the United States of America for returning stolen antiques and artifacts to India, and said such efforts will increase awareness across the country to stop the theft of cultural heritage.

PM Narendra Modi also thanked Saudi Arabia government for relaxing the rules to allow unaccompanied women to perform the Haj (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This will further deepen the connection of our countrymen with our rich heritage,” Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat.

Giving details about some of the recovered antiques carved in stone, wood and metal, the Prime Minister said there has been a lot of “craze across social media” about the recovery, which has instilled a sense of pride in the people about the pieces of heritage that are between 250 and 2,500 years old.

“...These are things that belong to different regions of the country and are made using terracotta, stone, metal and wood. Some of these will fill you with wonder...you won’t be able to take your eyes off them. This also includes a beautiful sandstone sculpture from the 11th century and a sculpt of dancer, which belongs to Madhya Pradesh. Many sculptures are from the Chola era,” Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The list includes an idol of Lord Murugan dating back to the 12th century; a 1,000-year-old bronze idol of Lord Ganesha; an 11th century idol of Uma Maheshwar sitting in Lalitasana atop the Nandi; two idols of Jain Tirthankar made of stones; two idols of Lord Sun, one of which is made of sandstone and a panel made of wood which depicts the story of the churning of the ocean and is said to be from the 16th-17th century, the PM said.

After the Prime Minister’s state visit to the US earlier this month, 105 antiquities from 2nd-3rd century CE to 18th-19th century CE were returned to India by the American authorities.

“I would like to thank the US government for returning the precious heritage to us...even in 2016 and 2021 when I visited America many artefacts were returned to India. I am sure that such efforts will increase awareness across the country to stop the theft of a cultural heritage,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi also thanked Saudi Arabia government for relaxing the rules to allow unaccompanied women to perform the Haj. “I have received letters from Muslim women who recently returned after completing Haj. The reason was that they had been able to perform the ceremony without any male companion or mehram. And the number is not 50 or 100... It is over 4,000. This is a big change. Earlier, Muslim women were not allowed to perform Haj without any mehram. I would like to express my gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia,” Modi said.

Referring to the changes and the arrangements for unaccompanied women pilgrims, Modi said women coordinators were specifically appointed for their ease. “The changes made in Haj policy in the past few years are being appreciated greatly and Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot about this to me,” the PM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2022, the government of Saudi Arabia amended the rules that did not permit women to travel without a male companion.

Drug menaceModi also spoke about the need to check the abuse of drugs and cited the example of how a village in Madhya Pradesh has transformed from being infamous for illicit drugs and alcohol to becoming a nursery for football players.

“There is a village Bicharpur in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh known as mini-Brazil because this village has become a hub of rising football stars. When I visited Shahdol some weeks back, I met many such football players,” Modi said. He narrated how a former national player and coach Raees Ahmed helped train youngsters with his limited resources and the place today boasts of 1,200 clubs and over 40 players who have played at the national and state level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A tribal area which was known for illicit liquor and was in-famous for drug abuse has now become the football nursery of the country. That is why I said where there’s a will there’s a way,” the PM said.

Citing details about the war on drug use, the PM said that after the Nasha Mukt Bharat (drug-free India) Abhiyan was launched on August 15, 2020, over 110 million people have connected with this campaign. “In just two weeks India has undertaken a massive operation against drugs around 1.5 lakh kilogram drugs was seized and destroyed. India has also sought a unique record of destroying 10 lakh [1 million] kg of drugs. These drugs were worth over ₹12,000 crore,” Modi said, adding that drug addiction is not only a problem for a family but for the entire society. He appreciated the efforts made by local clubs and youths in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh to create awareness about drug abuse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Religious tourism, braveheartsThe PM also referred to religious tourism and how it was helping generate incomes. He said over 100 million tourists are reaching Kashi (ancient name of Varanasi) every year and the number of devotees visiting pilgrimage places in Ayodhya, Mathura and Ujjain is also increasing rapidly. “Lakhs of people are getting employment and their livelihood is getting better. All this is a result of cultural public awareness. People from all over the world are coming to our sites of pilgrimages,” the PM said.

Modi also announced the launch of the Meri Mati, Mera Desh campaign ahead of Independence Day to honour bravehearts of the country who have been killed in the line of duty. He said special inscriptions will be installed in lakhs of village panchayats and an “amrit kalash yatra” will be taken out during this campaign in which 7,500 kalash (or pots) carrying soil from different corners of the country will be brought to the national capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM said an ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built close to the National War Memorial.