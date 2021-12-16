Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to address farmers, scientists today on natural farming
PM Modi to address farmers, scientists today on natural farming

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will deliver his address through video conferencing at around 11am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address farmers and scientists across the country on natural and zero-budget farming during the valedictory session of the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing. The three-day summit, which commenced on December 14, is being held in Gujarat; it has been organised to bring in a focus on natural farming and make farmers aware of its benefits.

Along with PM Modi, Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and governor Acharaya Devvrat are also scheduled to give a brief address during the summit.

"Zero-budget farming is a promising tool to minimise the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs and reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health," his office further said in a statement.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the summit is being attended by more than 5,000 farmers. Additionally, some farmers will also connect live through central institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) network in states.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will broadcast PM Modi's address to nearly all 9,500 mandals across the country and its elected representatives will join farmers in hearing the speech, the party said on Wednesday.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh and its farmers' wing president Rajkumar Chahar said in a statement that farmers have been invited to all these places to hear Modi.

In the statement, Singh also said that the BJP and its governments at the Centre and in states are committed to agriculture growth and doubling the income of farmers.

 

 

