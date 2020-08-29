e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM

PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM

The Prime Minister had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in New Delhi.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme at 11 AM on Sunday.

PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on Twitter earlier this month about topics for his radio programme where he addresses the country and range of issues.

The Prime Minister had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10.

In the previous edition of Mann ki Baat, which was also a date when India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi had paid tributes to soldier who fought valiantly against Pakistan’s forces during the Kargil War. He also said that despite efforts to establish cordial relations Pakistan remained resolute in pushing cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi also reminded citizens to not let their guard down amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He said that it is necessary to wear masks when outside and asked those who think wearing them is troublesome to reflect upon the amount of time frontline workers have to spend in a day wearing masks. He reiterated that people need to follow all precautions to prevent Covid-19.

“At many places, Covid-19 is spreading fast. We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that corona is as fatal today as it was in the beginning - that’s why we have to be cautious,” PM Modi had said.

