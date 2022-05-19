Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to participate in third Quad leaders summit in Tokyo on May 24: MEA
india news

PM Modi to participate in third Quad leaders summit in Tokyo on May 24: MEA

During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan. 
Leaders of Quad member countries: Japan PM Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison.
Updated on May 19, 2022 07:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24. He will also hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.“During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan. The prime minister is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with Australia's PM,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Australian PM Scott Morrison is facing national elections on May 21.

“We attach a lot of importance to the Quad. We have been keen to showcase what the Quad can do together and what it stands for. We will discuss contemporary issues and other issues of importance,” he added further.ALSO READ: Chinese strategic choke-points impact QUAD securityThe four Quad leaders had attended a virtual summit in March this year, held just days after Russian launched an all out invasion on Ukraine. While calling for the need to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy on Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi had underlined that Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Last month, PM Modi also held a virtual bilateral meet with US president Joe Biden. During the meet, Modi told Biden he had urged Russia and Ukraine to end the war. PM Modi also informed Biden over India's evacuation mission under which more than 20,000 Indian nationals were brought back from the war-torn country.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
quad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP