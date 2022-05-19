PM Modi to participate in third Quad leaders summit in Tokyo on May 24: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24. He will also hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.“During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan. The prime minister is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with Australia's PM,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Australian PM Scott Morrison is facing national elections on May 21.

“We attach a lot of importance to the Quad. We have been keen to showcase what the Quad can do together and what it stands for. We will discuss contemporary issues and other issues of importance,” he added further.ALSO READ: Chinese strategic choke-points impact QUAD securityThe four Quad leaders had attended a virtual summit in March this year, held just days after Russian launched an all out invasion on Ukraine. While calling for the need to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy on Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi had underlined that Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Last month, PM Modi also held a virtual bilateral meet with US president Joe Biden. During the meet, Modi told Biden he had urged Russia and Ukraine to end the war. PM Modi also informed Biden over India's evacuation mission under which more than 20,000 Indian nationals were brought back from the war-torn country.

