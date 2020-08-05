e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
Famous Hanumangarhi Temple being sanitised ahead of the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.
Famous Hanumangarhi Temple being sanitised ahead of the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, said Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi temple said on Wednesday.

“We also hope that Prime Minister Modi rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi,” he added.

The head priest of the temple further said: “Prime Minister Modi is coming and it is a matter of pride for Ayodhya. Many Prime Ministers took office but none apart from Prime Minister Modi came for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple.”

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event. (ANI)

tags
top news
From PM Modi to 135 seers: Guest list for Ram temple event in Ayodhya
From PM Modi to 135 seers: Guest list for Ram temple event in Ayodhya
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In