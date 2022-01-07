PM Modi to discuss Maharashtra Covid-19 situation with Uddhav Thackeray today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the escalating Covid-19 situation in the state, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has said. The meeting will be held via video conferencing.

Speaking on possible restrictions that the government might enforce to curb the surge, Pednekar said there is no decision on a weekend curfew as of yet.

Earlier, Maharashtra health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions as the number of hospitalisations was still low. He also ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state at this point of time.

Maharashtra is among the states of concerns list as it is leading the fresh nationwide Covid surge by accounting for a maximum number of Covid cases. The country is hit by the third wave of Covid-19 and over the last two weeks, daily cases have increased exponentially.

On Friday, the country logged over a lakh of cases, the highest in the last 214 days. The country last reported over one lakh cases on June 7 last year when 1,00,636 infections were recorded.

The overall now stands at 3,52,26,386 including 3,007 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant across 27 states and UTs.

Of the total Omicron cases, Maharashtra has topped the chart with 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

The nationwide death toll jumped to 4,83,178 with 302 fresh fatalities, according to the data published by the Union ministry of health family welfare.

On Thursday, Maharashtra logged 36,265 new coronavirus cases, 36 per cent more than the previous day with Mumbai alone registering 20,181 infections, a fresh record for the city.