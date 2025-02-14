PM Modi to formally launch Gujarat’s SOUL campus on Feb 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) in Gujarat on February 21. The 22-acre campus is scheduled for completion within 24 months. (PTI file photo)

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday performed the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ for the institute marking the beginning of construction for a ₹150-crore state-of-the-art campus near Gujarat Biotechnology University in GIFT City. The 22-acre campus is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

“The institution aims to address Prime Minister Modi’s vision of bringing 100,000 youth with no political background into politics. SOUL will operate as an independent, non-partisan institution without any government or university affiliations,” a government release said.

Also Read: India reacts to Donald Trump’s ‘help’ comment on border dispute with China

When fully operational in March 2027, SOUL will offer a comprehensive range of programs, from one-week short-term courses to long-term programs lasting 9 to 12 months. The curriculum will focus on training candidates for public sectors including health, education, rural development, and sanitation.

The admission process will be merit-based, requiring candidates to submit a letter of intent and undergo panel interviews.

While elected representatives and public service officials will receive training free of cost, other candidates will pay a nominal fee.

SOUL has already demonstrated its impact through several pre-launch initiatives, including a two-day leadership workshop with the Ministry of Education focusing on National Education Policy implementation, a brainstorming session for the Chief Minister’s Office staff, and a workshop for MLAs on understanding the state budget, the government release.

Until the campus becomes operational, SOUL will conduct short-term programs and specialised seminars from temporary facilities.

The project’s leadership includes a distinguished group of private sector professionals who will oversee the development of specialized, non-degree programs designed to cultivate transformative leadership and value-driven governance principles. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​