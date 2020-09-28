e-paper
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen today

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen will hold a virtual summit on Monday
PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen will hold a virtual summit on Monday (PTI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen will hold a virtual summit on Monday to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, an MoU in the field of intellectual property cooperation between the two countries will be signed on the occasion. Another major outcome will be the joining of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Denmark.

“The virtual bilateral summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest,” the statement said.

Also read: PM Modi, Rajapaksa meet: India extends $15mn to promote Buddhist ties, discusses bilateral currency swap and trade

In Denmark, around 25 Indian companies are operating in IT, renewable energy and engineering sectors. Nearly 5,000 Indian professionals are working in major Danish companies, while 20 Indian IT companies are operating in Denmark for decades, according to official data procured by news agency PTI.

Denmark has been an important development partner, contributing to India’s ‘White Revolution’ and growth of wind energy, the news agency said. Bilateral trade between the countries has also grown by 30.49 per cent between 2016 and 2019 as the trade volume rose from USD 2.82 billion to USD 3.68 billion, PTI said.

Carrying the tradition of bilateral cooperation forward, major Danish companies such as Grundfos, Danfoss, Vestas, LM Wind, Novozymes, Rockwool, Haldor Topsoe, etc. have set up manufacturing facilities in India under the ‘Make in India’ scheme, it added.

According to PTI, India and Denmark are also cooperating in fighting climate change by exporting wind turbines. Danish companies like Babcock&Wilcox have set waste-to-energy facilities in Punjab and Haryana to fight air pollution. Meanwhile, Danish companies RAMBOLL & COWI are engaged in engineering and design for the trans-harbour sea-link in Mumbai which will link Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)

