Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate, address All India Mayors' Conference today
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate, address All India Mayors' Conference today

The theme of the mayors' conference is 'New Urban India'. In a tweet, PM Modi said that the aim of the conference is to “share best practices in civic administration for the benefit of our citizens”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding interaction with BJP ministers, chief ministers and MPs during the winter session of Parliament.(ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the All-India Mayors’ Conference on Friday. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Conference is being organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi.

The virtual inauguration will take place at 10.30am. The title of the conference is 'New Urban India'.

"It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities. A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years," the PMO said in a release.

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Puri will also be present on the occasion.

PM Modi has been holding meetings with ministers, chief ministers and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the winter session of Parliament, and months ahead of assembly elections in some states.

On Friday, he is also scheduled to meet around 40 members of Parliament (MPs) from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. He will meet the remaining MPs from the state in another meeting, the report said.

So far, nothing has been confirmed about the agenda of the meeting. But during other meetings, the Prime Minister suggested to party MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities, and shun VIP culture.

PM Modi chaired a similar meeting with the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states when he visited Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He urged the chief ministers of 12 states to focus on development and last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, marking a major development push months before high-stakes state polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi mayor assembly election
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP