PM Modi to inaugurate Agartala airport’s new terminal building on January 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the new terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport, the second busiest airport in the Northeast after Guwahati, in Agartala on January 4, chief minister Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also expected to join the programme.

Constructed in an area of nearly 30,000 square meters, the new terminal building was built at the cost of ₹500 crores that is part of the Airport Authority of India’s Rs. 34,00 crores project to upgrade the airports across the Northeast Region.

“I have received a confirmation call from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding his visit to the state to inaugurate our airport’s new terminal building. After the inauguration, he will also address a public rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala,” Deb said during an event at Mariamnagar church on Saturday evening.

The airport was first built as a military airstrip in 1942 on the land donated by the last ruler Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur. It was later renamed after him in 2018. The new terminal building would handle 1,200 passengers including both domestic and proposed international one. There would be 20 check-in counters, one hangar, six bays, 10 immigration counters, 5 customs counters, provision for link cabs, bagging system in the new terminal.

The airport will have the latest IT technology including a full-body scanner machine, likely to be the first-ever installed in any airport of the country with commissioning of the terminal building.