PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations today | Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday at 12pm. The event is set to take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, according to a government statement. He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. Apart from these, he will release a postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Here are five points you need to know:

During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein PM Modi will present medals to the recipient. Modi will also unveil the CBI's new Twitter handle. CBI had made its debut on Twitter in October last year with a blue tick during the Interpol General Assembly. The purpose of the handle was to share news about the event. CBI- India's top investigating agency, was founded on April 1, 1963, based on a resolution passed by the ministry of home affairs. The agency operates under the jurisdiction of the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions. The premier investigating police agency has been instrumental in solving many high-profile cases and continues to play a crucial role in maintaining public trust and confidence in law enforcement in India.

